Ragans (3-3) allowed seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over six shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Mets.

Ragans turned in his best outing of the year after joining the Royals' rotation. With Daniel Lynch (shoulder) shut down into mid-August, Ragans may get a chance to stick as a starter for a while. He's compiled a 4.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB through 35.1 innings over 19 appearances (two starts). The 25-year-old southpaw is tentatively projected for a road start in Boston next week if he remains in the rotation.