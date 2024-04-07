Selby was traded from the Pirates to the Royals on Sunday in exchange for minor-league lefty arm Connor Oliver.

Selby was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Tuesday and he'll now head to his new home in Kansas City. The 26-year-old made two appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis this season, tossing two scoreless innings while striking out a batter. He'll likely begin his tenure with the Royals at Triple-A Omaha, where he'll look to impress in order to earn a shot with the major-league roster down the road.