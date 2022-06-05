Snider pitched a perfect inning to earn the win Saturday versus the Astros.
Snider worked the sixth inning after five shutout frames from starter Kris Bubic. In the bottom of the sixth, Salvador Perez opened the scoring with a two-run home run, and the Royals' bullpen protected the lead from there to get Snider his fourth win of the year. The right-hander has been a little inconsistent with runs allowed in six of his last 12 appearances. He has a 6.05 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB through 19.1 innings in 24 appearances. He's added six holds and a blown save.