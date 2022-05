Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.