Snider (2-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the White Sox.

Snider opened the season with six consecutive scoreless outings spanning 5.1 innings. He's now given up three runs across two innings in his last three appearances, with the right-hander responsible for two of the three runs the White Sox scored to take the lead in the seventh inning Wednesday. Snider has done alright with a 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 6:2 K:BB and two holds through 7.1 innings overall.