Snider was designated for assignment by the Royals on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The move was made in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for free-agent signee Will Smith. Snider, 28, holds a 5.93 ERA and ugly 33:28 K:BB over 54.2 innings for Kansas City across the last two seasons. He seems likely to clear waivers.