Snider worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first career save in a 7-6 win over the Guardians.

The Royals continue to mix and match high-leverage relief options as they take a look at bullpen options for 2024. Taylor Clarke, who picked up two saves last weekend, combined with Carlos Hernandez to work the seventh inning, while James McArthur handled the eighth after getting the job done in a save situation Monday. Snider hasn't done much since being called back up in late August to suggest he's well-suited for the closer role, posting a 4:4 K:BB through 9.2 innings, but his 2.79 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over that stretch are at least solid.