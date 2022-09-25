site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Collin Snider: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Snider was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
He will head down to make room for Sunday's starter, Max Castillo. Snider has a 6.82 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 33 MLB innings.
