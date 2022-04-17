Snider (2-0) earned the win Saturday versus the Tigers. He allowed a hit and struck out one in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Snider has kept runs off the board in all four of his appearances this season, and he's earned the win in two of them. He was able to get the last two outs of the fifth inning and then also pitched the sixth Saturday. The 26-year-old right-hander has added four strikeouts and has yet to walk a batter through four innings. Snider is still likely to see work in the middle innings, but he's quickly building trust with good performances.