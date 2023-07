The Royals recalled Snider from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Snider has spent all season in Omaha after failing to make the Royals' Opening Day roster. He's put up a rather unimpressive 6.35 ERA and 1.78 WHIP through 28.1 innings, but he will be called upon nonetheless to provide depth to Kansas City's bullpen. Brooks Kriske was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.