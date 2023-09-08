The Royals list Snider as their opening pitcher for Friday's game in Toronto.

Friday's game coincides with Alec Marsh's turn in the rotation, so he'll presumably be called upon to work in bulk relief behind Snider, who isn't expected to work more than once through the order given that he hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his 49 appearances in the majors or at Triple-A Omaha this season. Snider has made 10 of those appearances for Kansas City, compiling a 4.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB across 10.2 innings.