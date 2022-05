Snider (3-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing a hit in one-third of an inning without giving up a run versus the White Sox.

Zack Greinke wasn't able to complete the sixth inning, with Snider instead recording the last out. The Royals then pulled ahead for good in their half of the frame. Snider leads the Royals with six holds, and he's posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 15.1 innings. He's given up runs in four of his eight appearances in May.