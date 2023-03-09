Snider has allowed a hit and struck out three over three innings through three Cactus League appearances.

Snider is in contention for a low-leverage role in the the Royals' bullpen. The 27-year-old righty struggled in his first taste of major-league action a year ago, posting a 6.55 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB over 34.1 innings, though he also added seven holds and a 4-2 record. It's still too early to tell if he'll make the roster, and given his career 5.92 ERA at the Triple-A level, he could regularly be moved between Kansas City and Omaha this season.