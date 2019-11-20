Royals' Conner Greene: Cast off 40-man
Greene was designated for assignment Wednesday.
A former top prospect in the Blue Jays' system, Greene is on his third organization and has been unable to improve his command to the point that he could be unleashed as a big-league reliever. He has an upper-90s fastball and his changeup has shown the potential to be an above-average offering, so it's possible a fourth organization will try to fix his command/control.
