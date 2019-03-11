Greene was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Greene opened camp with the big-league team as a member of the 40-man roster but still needs to prove himself in the minors before making his debut. The 23-year-old recorded a solid 3.66 ERA in 39.1 innings of work at Triple-A Memphis in the Cardinals' organization last season, though that number hid an ugly 26:31 K:BB and a 5.75 FIP.

