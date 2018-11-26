Greene was claimed off waivers by the Royals on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Greene split time between Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in 2018, posting a 4.44 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 48.2 innings with the Cardinals and a 3.66 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 39.1 innings with the Redbirds. Burch Smith was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move.