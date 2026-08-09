Royals' Craig Kimbrel: Lands deal with Kansas City

Kimbrel agreed to a one-year contract with the Royals on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Kimbrel elected to become a free agent Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Rays earlier in the week, and he has now found a new home in Kansas City. The veteran right-handed reliever has appeared in 33 major-league contests with the Mets and Tampa Bay this season, posting a 4.81 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 32 punchouts over 33.2 innings. He'll likely begin his time with the Royals in a low-leverage role.