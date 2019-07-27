Royals' Dairon Blanco: Dealt to Royals

Blanco was traded from the A's to the Royals on Saturday along with Ismael Aquino in exchange for Jake Diekman, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blanco is a unique prospect, as he didn't sign with an MLB team until defecting from Cuba shortly before his 25th birthday in December of 2017. His top tool is 80-grade speed, and he is 49-for-58 on stolen-base attempts across 160 pro games. Blanco was hitting .276/.342/.468 with seven home runs in 334 plate appearances as a 26-year-old at Double-A. Given his age and level, it is not necessarily likely that he will be able to transfer that success over against competition at the highest level.

