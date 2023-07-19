Blanco went 4-for-4 with two doubles, one triple, three RBI, three runs scored and one steal in Tuesday's 11-10 win over the Tigers.

Blanco was all over the basepaths Tuesday, knocking three extra-base hits while reaching safely on an RBI bunt single in the fourth and stealing third base in the eighth. Tuesday's outing snapped Blanco out of a slump, as he entered the game 2-for-18 (.111) since June 24. The outburst also set career-highs in RBI and runs scored. Blanco is now slashing .250/.304/.462 with seven stolen bases through 22 games this season.