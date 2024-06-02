Blanco went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Padres.

Blanco briefly looked to be claiming a larger role in mid-May, but he's since returned to his usual status as a fourth outfielder. His steal Saturday was his first since May 13, giving him 12 thefts on the year. He's added a decent .255/.323/.364 slash line with one home run, four RBI, 15 runs scored and three doubles over 63 plate appearances. Blanco's last two starts have come against right-handed pitchers, but it appears that's more to give Kyle Isbel regular rest than it is a sign of Blanco earning a larger role.