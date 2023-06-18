Blanco logged a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Angels.

Blanco ran for Edward Olivares in the ninth inning and ended up scoring the game-tying run. The steal was Blanco's first in five games in the majors since his call-up June 12. The outfielder has gone 4-for-14 (.286) with a double, a triple, one run scored, one RBI and a 2:4 BB:K through 16 plate appearances. With Samad Taylor also receiving a call-up, Blanco could have more competition for playing time in left field, though Taylor can also draw in at second base.