Blanco stole a base and scored a run as a pinch runner in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians.

Blanco ran for Edward Olivares in the eighth inning, stole second and scored on a fielder's choice. With Kyle Isbel back from a hamstring injury, Blanco has an even tougher path to playing time going forward. He's hit well in spurts but is batting just .242 with two doubles, two triples, two steals, two RBI and three runs scored over 37 plate appearances. Blanco's speed could make him more attractive as a pinch runner and defensive replacement while MJ Melendez and Olivares compete for playing time in left field.