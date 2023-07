Blanco went 0-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-4 victory against the Dodgers.

Blanco failed to record a walk or hit in the contest, but he still left his mark on the game with his speed. The outfielder reached base on a seventh-inning Dodgers error, and he came around to score after swiping both second and third base. Blanco is batting just .179 (7-for-39) on the season, but he's notched four steals in five attempts over 16 games.