Blanco (Achilles) went through full pregame activities with the Royals on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Blanco resumed working out with the big club for the first time since he received a platelet-rich plasma injection April 4 to alleviate pain in his right Achilles tendon. The outfielder is facing an unclear timeline for his return and will likely have to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list.