Beeler agreed Sunday with the Royals on a minor-league contract, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Beeler hasn't made an appearance in affiliated ball since the 2016 campaign, instead electing to pitch in the independent ranks the past two seasons. His performance with the Atlantic League's Sugar Land Skeeters must have captured the attention of the Royals, who will assign the right-hander to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Beeler will look to impress in the Texas League with the hope of parlaying the minors stint into an opportunity in the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories