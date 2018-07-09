Royals' Dallas Beeler: Latches on with Kansas City
Beeler agreed Sunday with the Royals on a minor-league contract, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Beeler hasn't made an appearance in affiliated ball since the 2016 campaign, instead electing to pitch in the independent ranks the past two seasons. His performance with the Atlantic League's Sugar Land Skeeters must have captured the attention of the Royals, who will assign the right-hander to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Beeler will look to impress in the Texas League with the hope of parlaying the minors stint into an opportunity in the big leagues.
More News
-
Cubs' Dallas Beeler: Back to game action•
-
Cubs' Dallas Beeler: Activated from DL and outrighted•
-
Cubs' Dallas Beeler: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Cubs' Dallas Beeler: Stays in Iowa•
-
Cubs' Dallas Beeler: Makes first appearance of year Friday•
-
Cubs' Dallas Beeler: Throws inning in extended spring training Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SP turning back the clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...