The Royals selected Altavilla's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

He'll swap spots with Will Klein, who was knocked around in an appearance Sunday against the Mariners. Altavilla, 31, has extensive major-league experience, but this will be his first stint in the big leagues since 2021, as he's dealt with injury problems since then. He held a 2.63 ERA and 30:14 K:BB over 27.1 innings at Omaha.