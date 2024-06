Altavilla was removed from Wednesday's game against the Athletics due to a back injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla seemed to be grabbing at his right side after throwing a pitch in the eighth inning of Wednesday's contest, but manager Matt Quatraro said after the game that the issue was with Altavilla's back. The right-hander will be checked out by a doctor Thursday, at which point the Royals will know more regarding the severity of his injury.