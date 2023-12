Altavilla signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Altavilla will receive an invitation to the big league side of spring training as part of the deal. The 31-year-old has missed most of the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery but is healthy now and, according to Heyman, was touching 98 mph while pitching in the Dominican Winter League.