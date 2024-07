Altavilla (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day IL on Friday.

Altavilla suffered a right oblique strain June 20 and was initially placed on the 15-day IL. However, with the Royals adding Walter Pennington to the 40-man and 26-man roster, Altavilla was shifted to the 60-day IL to open up a roster spot. Altavilla won't be eligible to return until the middle of September.