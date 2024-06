Altavilla will open Wednesday's game versus the Yankees, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla sports a 2.63 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 27.1 innings at Triple-A Omaha, and he threw a scoreless frame Monday against the Yankees -- his first MLB appearance since 2021. He will likely only remain in Wednesday's game for an inning before handing the ball to Daniel Lynch, who will pitch in bulk relief.