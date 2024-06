Altavilla will serve as the Royals' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game versus the Yankees, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Altavilla turned in a 2.63 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through 27.1 innings at Triple-A Omaha before getting called up Monday and throwing a scoreless frame later that night against the Yankees for what was his first MLB appearance since 2021. He will likely remain in Wednesday's game for only an inning before handing the ball to Daniel Lynch, who will pitch in bulk relief.