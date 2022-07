Lynch (finger) was activated from the 15-day injured list and is expected to start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

Lynch will make his return to the big leagues Monday after he missed over two weeks while nursing a blister on his throwing hand. The left-hander isn't expected to be on a pitch limit and he'll take on the Tigers for the first time this season. Prior to being placed on the IL, Lynch had produced a 1.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 9.2 frames in his last two starts.