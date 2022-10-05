Lynch (4-13) took the loss Tuesday in Cleveland, allowing five runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out two in 4.2 innings.

Lynch held the Guardians scoreless through the first four innings despite allowing six baserunners. Things caught up to him in the fifth as five hits led to five runs, including a two-out, two-run homer by Owen Miller. All in all, 11 of the 24 batters he faced reached safely. Lynch finishes his first full season in the big leagues with a 5.13 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 122:52 K:BB in 131.2 innings.