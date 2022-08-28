Lynch (4-9) took the loss to the Padres on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out six and walking one over five innings.

Despite striking out six batters and allowing just one walk, Lynch was knocked around for four runs on a Wil Myers two-run homer and RBI singles from Manny Machado and Brandon Drury. Lynch lacked efficiency in the contest, throwing 58 of 91 pitches for strikes across five frames. The lefty has recorded one quality start this season in an Apr. 26 matchup with the White Sox. Since then he has made it through six innings one time. Although he has a 3.94 ERA this month, he will take a 4.70 season ERA into his next appearance.