Lynch did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over four innings against Minnesota. He struck out three.

Lynch allowed an RBI single from outfielder Matt Wallner to get the Twins on the board in the second inning, but Wallner's RBI double in the fourth wasn't earned as it was preceded by a Minnesota fielding error. The lefty has not impressed in his last seven starts, posting a 6.48 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 33.1 innings. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has allowed two homers or more in four of his last nine outings.