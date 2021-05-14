Lynch (0-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Tigers.

Lynch pitched a clean first inning but was roughed up in the second frame for all four of his runs. On the positive side, Lynch didn't surrender a walk or home run for the first time in his three major-league starts. However, things have not gone well early on for Lynch, as he's allowed 14 earned runs across the first eight big-league innings of his career. He lines up to make his next start Wednesday against Milwaukee.