Lynch (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lynch has been shut down in late July after receiving an injection in his injured shoulder, but he resumed playing catch Aug. 11 and now appears ready to take another step forward by getting back on the bump. Since he'll require multiple bullpen sessions and then multiple live batting practice sessions to get stretched back out before he heads out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Lynch may not be a realistic option to start games for the Royals until mid-to-late September.