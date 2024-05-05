Lynch was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and is starting Sunday against the Rangers.

The left-hander is taking the rotation spot of Alec Marsh (elbow), who is making a rehab start Sunday and could return from the 15-day injured list later this week. Lynch missed out on Kansas City's season-opening rotation after he posted a 2.77 ERA during spring training, though he hasn't pitched particularly well at Omaha in 2024 with a 5.86 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB across 27.2 innings. He'll be taking the hill on three days' rest after tossing four innings for Omaha on Wednesday, so Lynch could struggle to hit the five innings he would need to qualify for a win.