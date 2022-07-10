The Royals plan to activate Lynch (finger) from the 15-day injured list to have him start the second game of Monday's home doubleheader with the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Kansas City will likely wait until the first game of the twin bill is completed before formally activating Lynch, but the southpaw looks like he'll line up for a two-start week upon his return from the IL. Lynch, who was sidelined for just over the minimum 15 days with a blister on his left index finger, isn't expected to face any major workload restrictions Monday. Prior to landing on the shelf, Lynch went 3-7 while generating a 4.95 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 63.2 innings across his 13 starts.