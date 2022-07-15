Lynch (finger) is listed as the Royals' starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Toronto, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

After a near-minimum-length stay on the injured list due to a blister on his left index finger, Lynch returned to the mound for Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers. He took the hill for Game 2 and worked four innings while allowing three runs (two earned) before departing with another injury to a digit on his left hand. This time around, Lynch suffered a cut on his left middle finger, but he appears to have completed his between-starts bullpen session without any major discomfort. He shouldn't have any restrictions as he returns to the rubber Saturday.