Lynch (0-1) allowed eight runs on seven hits and walked one over two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's loss to the White Sox.

The highly-regarded prospect had a nightmarish second outing, as he was unable to escape the first inning. It was a tough draw in his second career start, facing a White Sox lineup that is notorious for destroying left-handed pitching. Lynch had flashes of impressive pitching in Cleveland on Monday, hinting he can be the dominant lefty that the Royals expect him to be. He now has a 18.56 ERA and 3.00 WHIP.