Royals' Daniel Lynch: Closing in on return to High-A
Lynch (arm) is expected to make his next rehab appearance at Low-A Burlington before getting reinstated from High-A Wilmington's 7-day injured list, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Lynch hasn't pitched for Wilmington since June 1 after developing an arm injury that resulted in him being shut down for just over a month before he was cleared to resume throwing again. The prized young lefty has since made three rehab appearances with the Royals' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate, building up to four innings across those outings. He'll likely maintain or increase his workload in his outing for Burlington, which will likely occur later this weekend. If all goes well in that rehab start, he'll get the green light to return to Wilmington, where he posted a 3.09 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55.1 innings before getting hurt.
