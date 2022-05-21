Lynch (2-3) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Twins.

All the damage against Lynch came during the first two innings, including a three-run first frame by the Twins. It was his first time giving up more than three runs in an outing season his season debut on April 12. The 25-year-old southpaw has registered a 4.01 ERA through 33.2 innings this season. Lynch is lined up for a rematch in Minnesota next week.