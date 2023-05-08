Lynch (shoulder) made a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Omaha, covering 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks and striking out three.

After tossing 2.1 innings and 59 pitches in his first rehab outing last Tuesday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Lynch built up to 72 pitches (42 strikes) in his second start while moving up to the Royals' top affiliate. The southpaw looks like he could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list to rejoin the big-league rotation as soon as this Friday in Milwaukee. Ryan Yarbrough is tentatively lined up to start that day, but he exited his start Sunday after being struck in the face by a line drive and could be headed to the IL.