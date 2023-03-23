Lynch was removed from Kansas City's Cactus League game against San Diego on Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Lynch seemed to know something was wrong immediately after throwing a pitch, pointing at his shoulder and motioning for a trainer to come onto the field. The team will look at his shoulder and provide further updates, but early signs are not reassuring for the 26-year-old lefty.
