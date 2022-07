Lynch (finger) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list to start one of the two games during Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Lynch began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday and allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two in three innings. The southpaw has been on the IL since June 22 but should be able to return after spending just over the minimum of 15 days on the shelf.