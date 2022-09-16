Lynch (4-11) took the loss against Minnesota on Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over five innings.

All three runs against Lynch came via the long ball, as Carlos Correa launched a solo shot in the first inning and Nick Gordon swatted a two-run homer in the second. Lynch didn't allow a run over his final three frames, but the Royals were able to provide him with only two runs of support. On a positive note, the southpaw racked up 16 swinging strikes and finished with eight punchouts -- his most since June 17. He's struggled to a 5.15 ERA this season, and the long ball has been a problem of late, as Lynch has allowed multiple homers in all three of his September starts.