Lynch allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings against Minnesota on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Lynch gave up only one extra-base hit in the outing, and he registered 16 swinging strikes among his 94 pitches. He allowed at least one baserunner in each of his innings but limited the Twins to just two runs, though he exited in the sixth in line for the loss before the Royals offense staged a comeback. This was a solid bounce-back performance after Lynch allowed four runs over 3.2 frames when he faced Minnesota six days ago. He's expected to make his next start in Cleveland early next week.