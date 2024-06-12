Lynch will pitch in bulk relief behind opener Dan Altavilla on Wednesday versus the Yankees, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lynch was lit up for eight earned runs in just four innings during his last start against Seattle, so the Royals will use him behind an opener, reducing the amount of matchups he has against formidable sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. Still, the 27-year-old Lynch owns a 5.63 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 16 innings on the year and is not a recommended fantasy option heading into Wednesday's contest.