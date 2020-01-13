Royals' Daniel Lynch: Gets camp invite
Lynch will join the Royals for big-league camp this spring, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Lynch will get to work with the Royals' big-league pitching coaches, though he's probably not yet ready to debut this year, as he's yet to reach the Double-A level. In 15 starts for High-A Wilmington last year, he posted a 3.10 ERA, striking out 23.6 percent of opposing batters while walking 7.0 percent.
